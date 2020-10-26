Sara Gurpal Reacts to Rahul Vaidya’s Nepotism Remark, Says 'Jaan Kumar Sanu Never Stayed with His Father'

Punjabi actress-singer Sara Gurpal, the first evicted contestant from the Bigg Boss 14 house, reacted to Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism remark on Jaan Kumar Sanu during nomination process.

Sara took to Twitter and wrote, “#JaanKumarSanu kabhi b apne dad k sath nhe rhe. Unhone khud bola tha ki mei apni pehchan banana chahta hu apni #Mom ki proud kerna chahta hu. I really wish wo apni pehchan bnaye (sic).

#JaanKumarSanu kabhi b apne dad k sath nhe rhe .Unhone khud bola tha ki mei apni pehchan banana chahta hu apni #Mom ki proud kerna chahta hu.I really wish wo apni pehchan bnaye — Sara Gurpal (@SGurpal) October 26, 2020

She further tweeted, “#Nepotism ki pta nhe. Humare toh kahi durr durr tak koi iss industry mei nhe tha humne khud pehchaan bnai hai and aage b koshish hai. #RahulVaidya ne ek Reality show k bad apne parents ko proud Kia and that’s commendable. If you reading this then your time wil come. #hardworkpaysoff (sic).”

#Nepotism ki pta nhe.Humare toh kahi durr durr tak koi iss industry mei nhe tha humne khud pehchaan bnai hai and aage b koshish hai.#RahulVaidya ne ek Reality show k bad apne parents ko proud Kia and that’s commendable.If you reading this then your time wil come.#hardworkpaysoff — Sara Gurpal (@SGurpal) October 26, 2020

In the promo clip from the upcoming episode, Rahul is heard saying, “I would like to nominate Jaan. I hate nepotism. Whoever has come on the show, they've come on the basis of their hard work. Jaan is on the show because he's someone's son.”

Contestants get angry at Rahul’s remark on Jaan. Nishant Singh even tells Rahul that his comment is baseless.

Later, Jaan and Rahul can also be seen getting into a physical fight with each other.