Sara & Ibrahim Ali Khan Pose for Magazine Together, Tinaa Dattaa Talks About Abusive Relationship

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's kids, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, are often spotted together vacationing or cheering for each other, and by the looks of Sara's Instagram, the two share a very special bond. Now, the siblings have come together for the very first photoshoot together. The two appeared together for Hello Magazine and talked about their bond, legacy, and life ahead.

Uttaran actress Tinaa Dattaa was in the news earlier this year when she opened up about being in an abusive relationship for five years with an industry outsider. Now, a few months after the break up, the actress has broken her silence on the rough patch she had in her personal life during and after the relationship.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share snaps of her progress report from school on Monday evening and we cant help but relate. Deepika shared three images of her school report. The remarks refer to her as a talkative child, a day dreamer and an advice which reads that she must follow instructions.

Priyanka Chopra is on her toes to promote her upcoming film The Sky is Pink. Despite a hectic schedule, the actress knows how to make the most of her day. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself while dressing up for the day, twirling and perfectly lip-syncing to the lyrics of Ariana Grande's song 7 Rings.

With an extravagant premiere on Sunday, Bigg Boss 13 has begun with fights, controversies and drama from the word go. On day one, while Azim Riaz was slammed by the housemates for his racist comments, the contestants also talked about gender equality. Also on the first day Ameesha Patel, the Maalkin of the Bigg Boss house came to the show to give some interesting tasks.

