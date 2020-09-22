Sara Khan Confirms Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Spending Time Meditating and Reading

TV actress Sara Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The former Bigg Boss contestant is very positive in her outlook and is certain that she will be bouncing back as soon as her doctors permit her.

In an interview with Times of India, she revealed that apart from the medicines prescribed, she is also taking kadha that her mother makes. Along with that, she is utilising her time these days by reconnecting with her family members with whom she had lost touch due to her busy shooting schedule.

Emphasising on how she wishes to bounce back, Sara said she's certain about recovering at the earliest and has absolute faith in the almighty. She also revealed that she came to know about contracting the virus after she lost her sense of taste and smell.

In order to keep herself distracted in these trying times, Sara is reading books and meditating. She is also a firm believer in a positive attitude and is therefore maintaining the same. Apart from that, Sara is taking all measures to be fit, so that she can resume her work at the earliest.

“The way my family is helping me and praying for me is something which charges me up. Plus I am meditating a lot and thinking about good health.”

Talking about getting back to work, Sara revealed she can’t stay back at home. “We all were in such a long period of home isolation before we all resumed our work but now I cannot stay at home anymore.” She wishes to pack up her bags and begin to shoot already!