1-min read

Sara Khan Justifies Her Bathtub Video, Says Sister Ayra Was Drunk When She Accidentally Shared It

By the time the clip was taken down, it had already gone viral on the internet.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2018, 8:16 AM IST
Image: Sara Khan/Official Instagram
Former Bigg Boss contestant Sara Khan found herself embroiled in a controversy when her sister Ayra Khan shared a video on her Instagram account that showed Sara nude inside a bathtub. Though the video was removed immediately, it sent users in a tizzy.

According to a report in the International Business Times, the actress dubbed the incident as an accident. She said, "I don’t know what happened. Everything just went wrong. It was a video out of fun made by my sister. She deleted it in no time but it went terribly wrong. She was drunk little bit and then we were just having fun, and this thing happened. I just want to say that since the world has become so fast, sometimes these technologies are also harmful. So, we should be careful.”

By the time the clip was taken down, it had already gone viral on the internet. After the fiasco, Ayra then posted this photograph of herself relaxing in a bath tub.

Hey there 🙋🏻 . . . #vacayyyy

A post shared by Ayra Khan (@immacoolgirll) on



Sara and Ayra - who are currently holidaying in Sri Lanka – have been sharing personal moments from their trip on Instagram.

Fear is exciting for me . . 🏊🏻‍♀️🍑 📸 courtesy • @ssarakhan 😍😘

A post shared by Ayra Khan (@immacoolgirll) on



Beat this heat up . . . . #summertime🌞 #ayrakhan #sarakhan

A post shared by Ayra Khan (@immacoolgirll) on





Actress Sara Khan is best known for role in the TV show Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. She was also seen in daily soaps like Sasural Simar Ka, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi. She was also a contestant in the season four of popular reality show Bigg Boss. At present, she is a part of Zee’s Woh Apna Sa.

