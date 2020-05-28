Sara Khan on Getting Lip Fillers: It was a Disaster and Did Not Look Good

Actress Sara Khan, who found fame with the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Bidaai recently opened up getting a lip filler and how it turned out it be a disaster. Sara admitted that she wanted to transform herself and hence decided to go through the cosmetic procedure, however, the look didn't suit her at all.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sara said, “I did not want to stay as Bidaai’s Sadhna my entire life. I wanted to be fit and be Sara Khan,” adding, "I did the lip filler which was a disaster and it did not look good at all. It was very bad it didn't suit me at all. Mujhe apni khud ke lips pasand nahi aate the tab and I was waiting for it to dissolve. I didn't like my look at that time."

Last year, Sara was brutally trolled and criticised for her remarkably different and enhanced lips. However, she did not pay heed to them and moved past it. Reacting to the trolls, Sara said, "When you are a public figure you will get love and hate both. If there are good people, there will be bad people too. We all know that and we have to understand that everyone looks at you with love and positivity. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and you can't stop anyone from expressing their thoughts. There are a few people who get really rude to you and post harsh comments."

she admitted that these harsh comments did affect her initially but soon she decided to not get bothered and focus on the love she is showered upon by her fans.

Meanwhile, Sara has been a part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Bhagyalaxmi, Saubhagyalaxmi and Bigg Boss 4. She also participated in Nach Baliye 6 along with Paras Chhabra.

