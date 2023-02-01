Television actress Sara Khan has been in a committed relationship with pilot and restaurateur Shantanu Raje for the past two years. According to a report by ETimes, the duo was introduced to each other through common friends at least three years ago. They took it slow to know each other and things only kick-started a year-and-a-half later. But now the couple is all set to tie the knot and has revealed that 2023 might just be the right year for it.

Sara Khan’s tumultuous love life is no secret to fans. The actress tied the knot with actor Ali Merchant on national television during her participation in Bigg Boss 4. However, things quickly turned sour and they ended up divorcing after two months of their marriage. Post their separation, the ex-couple dubbed the wedding as one of the biggest mistakes of their lives. Owing to her past, it was seemingly quite difficult for Khan to fall in love again. As per the ETimes report, it was Shantanu who made things easy by making her feel secure.

Khan admitted that it took her some time to find the right partner and added that her partner continues to maintain the trust factor in their relationship. “Yes, it does become difficult to trust someone again as with some people because they have been cheated or wronged in life, the situation becomes worse. But I feel it is wrong to make yourself suffer just because you have been cheated or wronged once,” she said. Meanwhile, Shantanu Raje explained how the duo is well aware that they do not belong to the same industry and have to stay apart from each other owing to work.

However, there isn’t a place for ‘insecurity’ in their relationship. When asked if their families approve of their love, Sara admitted to facing a slight opposition but eventually, they began more accepting of their relationship, “Inshallah with time everything is going to be much more positive," she said. Another major factor that contributes to their trust factor is that they don’t dig up each other’s past.

Shantanu claims that the couple tends to not judge each other because of their prior mistakes and makes it a point to not make their history a topic of discussion. “Even if we want to know we will discuss and just end the topic,” he concluded. Though the couple revealed they might marry each other this year, the wedding dates remain a mystery as of yet. In terms of work, Sara currently features in the daily soap Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here