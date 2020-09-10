Sara Khan Tests Coronavirus Positive

Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein actress Sara Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, she informed fans via a social media post.

Sara, earlier in the day, took to Instagram and wrote, “Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus !! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home !!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by sara Khan (@ssarakhan) on Sep 9, 2020 at 11:24pm PDT

“I am following home remedies because they work the best, and steam of course. COVID can happen to anyone, so it’s really important to maintain overall good health so that when it hits you, you have an immune system strong enough to fight back the virus,” Sara said about her Covid-19 diagnosis as per a website.

Currently, Sara has taken a break from shooting Santoshi Maa and urged all those who came in contact with her to get tested for Covid-19 infection.