MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sara Khan Tests Coronavirus Positive

Sara Khan

Sara Khan

Sara Khan, who works on mythological TV show 'Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein', has tested positive for coronavirus.

Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein actress Sara Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, she informed fans via a social media post.

Sara, earlier in the day, took to Instagram and wrote, “Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus !! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home !!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery (sic).”

View this post on Instagram

🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by sara Khan (@ssarakhan) on

“I am following home remedies because they work the best, and steam of course. COVID can happen to anyone, so it’s really important to maintain overall good health so that when it hits you, you have an immune system strong enough to fight back the virus,” Sara said about her Covid-19 diagnosis as per a website.

Currently, Sara has taken a break from shooting Santoshi Maa and urged all those who came in contact with her to get tested for Covid-19 infection.

Next Story
Loading