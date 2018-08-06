English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nobody Objected When I Was Abused and My Car Window Was Smashed, Says Actor Rupali Ganguly
Rupali took to Twitter to post about the shocking incident which left her son and her 20-year-old caretaker petrified.
In a case of road rage, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Rupali Ganguly suffered injuries on Firday after a biker and the pillion rider allegedly broke her car's window pane. The actor was on her way to drop her five-year-old son to school when she faced the unfortunate incident.
The actor took to Twitter to post about the shocking incident which left her son and her 20-year-old caretaker petrified.
"For the first time in my life I experienced #RoadRage!2 #Hooligans on a bike smashed my car window and kept hurling abuses at me in front of my 5yr old son! I didn't note down the number or even take their pics-my only agenda was to get my petrified child and his caretaker to safety," Rupali tweeted.
She added: "Went with my crying child straight to #versovapolice and filed an FIR. Seeing the state of my car and me bleeding they all rushed to help... But all they had was this screenshot from #goodshepardchurch. We went back to the spot and looked for the #spiritofmumbai @MumbaiPolice."
According to a report in DNA, the incident took place around 8:30 am at Bharat Nagar signal junction in Andheri (West).
In an interview to SpotBoye, Rupali said she was with her son and house help in her car when the incident happened.
"I had to stop at the Bharat Nagar signal, near Vikram Petrol Pump as the light had turned red. It was 8.20 am. My son tried to take my mobile by lunging forward and just while taking care of him, my foot from the brake went back a little and the car moved forward, but mind you not more than an inch. Consequently, my car happened to touch a bike," she said.
"Two men were sitting on it. Neither the bike overturned, nor there was even a scratch on the bike. But suddenly one of them got down and came towards my car. He started abusing me. He also kicked the bonnet. It was nauseating. My child was hearing them. I even apologized, but he was in no mood to listen,” she added.
Rupali claimed that the passers-by only watched "tamasha" and "nobody even offered to take me to a doctor for medical assistance."
