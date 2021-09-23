Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Cast Reunion Will Make You Nostalgic, Netizens Say 'Dream Team'

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one of the most iconic sitcoms on television and is still loved and adored by viewers. Aired in the early 2000s, the show showcased the unspoken battle between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. The hilarious characters of the show are still a household name and the sitcom gave flight to the careers of various artists, including Rupali Ganguly. Rupali, who is currently essaying the titular role in the daily soap Anupamaa, played the role of Monisha in the show. She took to her Instagram Stories to inform fans that she was heading for a reunion but did not reveal more about it. She asked viewers to guess where she is heading to. After hours of wait, Rupali shared a couple of pictures which revealed that it was the reunion of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star cast.

She posed with her on-screen husband in the show, Sahil aka Sumeet Raghavan and Roshesh aka Rajesh Kumar. Along with the writer, and director of the show Aatish Kapadia, Indravadan Sarabhai aka Satish Shah was also a part of the reunion. Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya Sarabhai, who played the role of mother-in-law in the show too graced the reunion with her presence. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star cast had an adorable reunion, and everybody can be seen having a gala time together. Sharing the snaps, Rupali wrote, "I love them, More pictures coming up."

Take a look at some clicks from the reunion –

In the middle of the celebration, the Anupamaa actress carved out time for a quick and short live session for her fans. The star cast was also accompanied by their families. This was indeedone of the most awaited reunionsand the pictures and videos speak volumes of the fun they had. Fans could not contain their excitement as they wished for a third season of the popular sitcom.

