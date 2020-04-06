MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi to Make a Comeback Amid Lockdown

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (L), Khichdi (R)

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (L), Khichdi (R)

Many popular TV shows of the past have been set for re-telecast amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Share this:

As the country is undergoing a 21-day lockdown period, daily soaps have run out of their episode banks. As a result to ensure that people remain entertained, iconic shows of the past are being telecast again.

The trend started with national broadcaster Doordarshan bringing back its iconic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chanakya among others.

The private channels too have joined the bandwagon with Star Bharat deciding to re-run comedy shows Khichdi and Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai. Producer JD Majethia’s shows Khichdi and Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai continue to enjoy a very strong fan following even after a decade of being aired on television.

According to the makers of the show, they will begin airing the show on April 6 and will start it from episode one. The comedy sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will be aired at 10 am followed by Khichdi at 11 am. Both these shows can be watched on TV for an hour every day.

In a statement, JD said, “The Parekhs and Sarabhais are back on Star Bharat! Be a part of the crazy lives of Babuji, Praful, Hansa, Jayshree, Himanshu, Maya, Monisha, Indu, Sahil and Rosesh who will bring the house down with their crazy antics. Like literally! These iconic shows will have you in splits and evoke both laughter and nostalgia in your quarantine days. So, what are you waiting for, feel free to share this news with your family and friends nahi toh ‘Kisi ko pata nahi chalega Bapu!’”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,178

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,277,204

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266,458

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,568

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres