Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi to Make a Comeback Amid Lockdown

As the country is undergoing a 21-day lockdown period, daily soaps have run out of their episode banks. As a result to ensure that people remain entertained, iconic shows of the past are being telecast again.

The trend started with national broadcaster Doordarshan bringing back its iconic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chanakya among others.

The private channels too have joined the bandwagon with Star Bharat deciding to re-run comedy shows Khichdi and Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai. Producer JD Majethia’s shows Khichdi and Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai continue to enjoy a very strong fan following even after a decade of being aired on television.

According to the makers of the show, they will begin airing the show on April 6 and will start it from episode one. The comedy sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will be aired at 10 am followed by Khichdi at 11 am. Both these shows can be watched on TV for an hour every day.

In a statement, JD said, “The Parekhs and Sarabhais are back on Star Bharat! Be a part of the crazy lives of Babuji, Praful, Hansa, Jayshree, Himanshu, Maya, Monisha, Indu, Sahil and Rosesh who will bring the house down with their crazy antics. Like literally! These iconic shows will have you in splits and evoke both laughter and nostalgia in your quarantine days. So, what are you waiting for, feel free to share this news with your family and friends nahi toh ‘Kisi ko pata nahi chalega Bapu!’”

