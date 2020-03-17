Sarah Hyland Reveals Being at Greater Risk of Coronavirus Infection, Says Her Panic Level is High

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland has always been open about her health issues and now as the world is currently finding ways to protect the lives of citizens from the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), she has her own share of worries and issues.

Read: 'Game of Thrones' Actor Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Lion Guard actress recently spoke about being immunocompromised. In simple terms, the star is at a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus as she has a weak immune system. Appearing on the Brad Behavior podcast hosted by Brad Goreski, she told how everything in her house gets sanitized often to protect her immune system.

"Say someone gets a 24-hour bug, I get it for a week or more. For me, it’s really dangerous,” she explained (via). Sarah also added that her “panic level is pretty high," but she also has “a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress.” She is trying to remain calm so as to avoid stress.

Read: Concerned Arjun Kapoor Asks Paps to be 'Sensible' As He Gets Clicked Amid Coronavirus Fears

Last year in October, Sarah was rushed to hospital for unknown reasons. She was born with kidney dysplasia and has undergone two kidney transplants in the past.

As coronavirus spreads, Sarah is avoiding stepping out of the house unless it’s a necessity. “My game plan right now is to stay home,” she added.

Meanwhile, a few celebrities have already tested positive for coronvirus including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju and James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko.

Follow @News18Movies for more