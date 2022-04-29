Sarah Jane Dias Says Subjects Being Explored on OTT Currently are 'Diverse, Relatable and Risky' | Exclusive

Sarah Jane Dias stars in ZEE5’s romantic drama Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 that release today. The show also stars Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh. The former Miss India has worked in popular web shows like Inside Edge, Tandav, and others. Sarah has essayed pivotal roles in films like Zubaan, Game, Kya Super Kool Hain Hum, and more. The 39-year-old actress is now set to return to OTT with Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2. In a recent conversation with News18.com, the actress shared her experience of essaying the role of Lavanya Oberoi and Nakuul aka Sumer Dhillon’s love interest.

The web show features an ensemble star cast including Nakuul, Anya, Karan, and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. On being asked about the experience while working on the sets, the actress responded, “I didn’t really get to work with Jaaved Jaaferi Sir. I didn’t have the chance to meet him, unfortunately, and I’m his really big fan. But as you will see when you see the show, I got to work with Karan, Anya, and Nakul, I have scenes with my brother Rajiv and a couple of other characters. I think as a whole it was fun. It was fun because Karen and Anya have the most amazing senses sense of humour ever and Nakuul is just really light-hearted and involved in everything. So, it was this particular combination of people being on set, and the energy was always high. Everybody was always laughing. Of course, there was serious work going, on in between takes, but, there’s always some nonsense on the other happening.”

The trailer of NKYBF2 was released on April 11, and it is being widely appreciated. On being asked how she feels about the already receiving love from viewers, the former beauty queen said that she is happy and ‘lovvvveeed it’. She also admitted that she had also made her family and friends watch it and they like it too.

“I’m happy (laughs). I’m glad that it’s receiving rave reviews. I lovvvvvvee the trailer. I watched it many many times. I’ve gotten all my friends and family to watch it as well. I think that it just encapsulates what the show is about very well.”

Talking about the headstrong character of Lavanya Oberoi in the web show, the actress said, “I think Lavanya is a woman who is out to prove something. She’s very determined and very focused. She’s very driven and she is not somebody who can be fooled very easily as she’s extremely intelligent, and she is the kind of woman who knows what she wants and is not afraid to go get it.”

The actress was last seen in Saif Ali Khan’s much-loved web show Tandav. On being asked how was the experience of working with the Kal Ho Naa Ho star, the actress said that Saif is an amazing personality, a true gentleman with a great sense of humour, and a history buff.

She said, “He’s amazing. He also great sense of humor, very playful, very intelligent extremely well-read, and is a thorough gentleman."

Sarah who will be seen in the rom-com show Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, has worked in films like Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Happy New Year, and O Teri among others. Ask her about the experience of working in web shows and films and how she thinks the two are similar or different. The actress said, “I think that the only difference is that one is 90 minutes and the other is 40 minutes or episode or 20 minutes per episode. Other than that, I’m still telling stories. I’m still playing characters. I’m still working. I think that the only difference is the length of the story that’s being told. And, I think the kinds of stories that are being told in films are also different these days. So, to me, the predominant difference is just the length for which I’m filming.”

On being asked about the current trend of subjects that are explored as topics for OTT shows these days, Sarah shared that the web shows these days are more diverse, relatable, and risky. “I think they are diverse. They are relatable, real, and risky. I love that writers are finally being able to tell these stories,” concluded Sarah.

