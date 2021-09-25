Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence on 'Unbearable' Loss of 'Sex and the City' Co-star Willie Garson

Sarah Jessica Parker mourned the loss of her ‘Sex and the City’ co-star Willie Garson, saying it had been ‘unbearable.’ Garson passed away at the age of 57 on September 21 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. In ‘Sex and the City,’ Garson played Stanford Blatch, friend and confidant of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). He appeared regularly in the series throughout its run and in both films.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Parker wrote that she was anguished by the loss of a “30-plus year friendship," while sharing a series of vintage snaps of the two actors together.

Related | Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘White Collar’ Actor, Dies at 57

“Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 (plus) year friendship," she wrote. “A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

“Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls," she continued. “Your absence is a crater that I will fill with the blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

Garson’s son, Nathen, first confirmed his father’s death on September 21 in a social media post, prompting heartbreaking posts from several “Sex and the City" actors, including Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall.

Garson was a proud parent of one child, his son Nathen. He was also an advocate for organisations that help children find homes through adoption.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here