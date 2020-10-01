Sarah Silverman's Debut Podcast To Land On October 8

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is set to launch her first podcast on October 8 . Titled “The Sarah Silverman Podcast”, the show hails from Kast Media and will be available on all platforms, reported Deadline.

Featuring Silverman’s signature comic timing, the podcast will tackle topics ranging from her personal life to social issues, politics and current events. “I decided to start a podcast because I believe it’s important to get in on these things late,” Silverman said. A former “Saturday Night Live” scribe and performer, she has also starred in films, including “School of Rock”, “Wreck-It Ralph”, and “I Smile Back”, for which she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role. She also starred in and produced the sitcom “The Sarah Silverman Program”, which ran from 2007 to 2010 on Comedy Central.