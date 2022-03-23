Saranya Ponvannan to Turn Gangster for This Vishnu Ramakrishnan Directorial

Saranya Ponvannan has impressed the cine-goers with her acting in films like Neer Paravai, Kolamavu Kokila, Kalavani and others. One of the most bankable female leads in Kollywood, Saranya is well known for picking up unconventional and challenging roles. Now, Saranya is all set to enact another unconventional role in a film to be directed by director Vishnu Ramakrishnan.

Saranya will be playing a hardened gangster in this film. Director Vishnu has said that Saranya has been approached for her versatility. The director thought that Saranya was perfect for the script.

Vishnu said that the film is set in Chennai and revolves around a gangster who has stopped indulging in violence. He further said that the woman returns to gangster business when one of her family members gets in trouble. Vishnu said his project is a proper gangster film but also involves humour and family sentiments.

The director is all praises for Saranya. He said that when Saranya was asked to perform shooting scenes, she was very scared. However, when the day came, Saranya pulled it off with a lot of ease. The director felt that Saranya had prior experience in filming such scenes. Vishnu was awestruck because the guns Saranya used in those scenes were huge imported machine guns, not small pistols. Vishnu said that Saranya had not even trained for these huge imported machine guns, and yet she was terrific.

Raaj Varma will be seen playing the villain in this film. Amzath Khan will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this film.

On the work front, Saranya will be seen in films like Varalaru Mukkiyam and Kallapart. Varalaru Mukkiyam is written and directed by Santhosh Rajan. Kallapart has been directed by Rajapandi and written by Radhakrishnan. Saranya was also seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

