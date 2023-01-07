Sarath Kumar Clarifies His Comment At Varisu Event After Controversy

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay recently attended the audio premiere of his new movie, Varisu. On Christmas Eve, the event took place at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Several performers lauded the Varisu star for his ace acting skills during the event. Speaking at the event, Sarath Kumar said, “I predicted that Vijay would become a superstar when I gave my speech on the 175th day of Sooryavamsam. It has now actually happened.” Sarath Kumar’s words of appreciation cheered up the audience even more. But, his comments did not go well with the fans of Ajith Kumar.

On several occasions, the actor has clarified his point. Now, once again in an interview with a YouTube channel, Sarath Kumar brushed off the interpretations made by Ajith’s fans. In the interview, he said, “I am not saying that the legend Rajinikanth sir is not a superstar. I am not saying that Ajith Kumar is not a superstar. I just said that Thalapathy Vijay is also a superstar among all. All actors who attract an audience are superstars for me. Likewise, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are also superstars. Just because I mentioned Thalapathy Vijay’s name as a superstar doesn’t mean that other actors are not. They are also superstars."

This video is getting viral among Ajith’s fans, and they are now re-posting the clip.

At the Varisu audio launch event, Vijay thanked his supporters and professed his love for them. He praised Varisu’s cast and crew, and expressed his enjoyment of working with them. The actor dressed casually for the occasion, pairing an off-white pant with an olive green shirt. At the event, a sizable crowd was in attendance.

Varisu, which has been directed by Vamsi Baidipally, also features Rashmika Mandhana, Sarath Kumar and Shaam. Prabhu, SJ Suriya, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Kushbhoo are also among the film’s cast.

Ajith’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu will now compete for viewers’ attention at the box office on January 11.

