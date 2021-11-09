Sarath Kumar To Team Up With Vijay Antony In Vijay Milton's Mazhai Pidakatha Manithan

Vijay Milton directorial Mazhai Pidakatha Manithan starring Vijay Antony has now roped in Sarath Kumar in a crucial role for the film. This is the first time veteran actor Sarath and Vijay have come together for a project. The two characters are friends in the film.

Vijay Antony’s Salim, India Pakistan, and Pichaikkaran were released in a row, creating a market for him.

Vijay Antony’s film is said to have a different story and a compact screenplay. The actor wasn’t doing too well at the box office, but he bounced back with Ananda Krishnan’s political thriller Kodiyil Oruvan. The film was a great hit at the box office and was also well received by critics.

Talking about Mazhai Pidakatha Manithan, rumour is rife that the film is a direct sequel to Vijay Antony’s Salim, directed by NV Nirmal Kumar.

Reportedly, the action entertainer will have the storyline continued from Salim. For the female lead role in the film, Megha Akash has been roped in. Among others, the film also features Kannada actors Dhananjaya and Pruthvi Ambaar, who are making their Tamil debut with pivotal roles in the film.

The film is an adaptation of South Korea’s Big Bang (2007). The core of the film, the life of the protagonist, his character, and the social problem — all been taken from the South Korean film. The sequel to the film is about a man who does not like rain.

The shooting of the film is currently underway and has already wrapped two schedules. The film is set in Goa, Diu and Daman. The cast and crew will head to Diu and Daman in December to shoot some scenes.

