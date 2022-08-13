Saravanan Arul Gears Up For His Next After The Failure Of The Legend?

Businessman and actor, Saravanan Arul recently starred in The Legend, which failed to impress the audiences and critics alike. The film was widely criticised for its lacklustre acting performances, storyline and many other shortcomings. However, Saravanan seems to remain undeterred by The Legend’s failure and is reportedly in talks for his upcoming film already.

According to reports, he has met up with several renowned directors to discuss his upcoming project. An official announcement regarding this film is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, further details about the untitled project, including its star cast, crew shooting locations and release date, remain unknown as of yet. It’ll be interesting to see if Saravanan Arul’s next film manages to fare well at the box office or ends up meeting the fate of The Legend.

The Legend is directed by Joseph D. Sami and Jerry while its screenplay is written by Pattukottai Prabhakar. The film narrates the story of Saravanan, a researcher who returns to his homeland, India, after completing his foreign education. Saravanan family owns numerous colleges and hospitals across the country. He is on a mission to find a cure for diabetes and wishes to provide medical assistance to the world for free. However, amid his quest to achieve his noble ambition, he soon finds himself at loggerheads with the medical mafia.

Besides Saravanan, Urvashi Rautela, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala, and Thambi Ramaiah, to name a few play key roles in The Legend. Soon after its release, the Tamil action film was dismissed by netizens. Some film critics also went on to call Saravanan the weakest link of the entire film. Furthermore, the plot of The Legend also sparked a meme fest on social media.

A lot of viewers also felt that director duo Joseph D. Sami and Jerry’s direction was not up to the mark. The duo has helmed films like Ullaasam and Whistle before The Legend. While Ullaasam had received mixed reviews Whistle was largely lauded by the audience. Ullaasam followed the lives of two boys, who are influenced by each other’s fathers. One of them becomes a singer while the other becomes a hooligan. On the other hand, Whistle narrated the story of Saraswathi, who commits suicide after being bullied by Anjali and her friends. When a slew of deaths is followed by Saraswathi’s suicide, the group fears that the latter has returned to exact revenge on them.

