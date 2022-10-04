Saravanan Meenatchi Fame Senthil Kumar, Sreeja Chandran Announce Pregnancy

Telegu stars Senthil Kumar and Sreeja Chandran have attained a special place in the hearts of television viewers with the popular Telugu-language serial Saravanan Meenatchi. The on-screen pair of Sreeja aka Meenatchi and Senthil aka Saravanan was widely loved by the audience. Their love had blossomed from the shooting sets to real life as well.

The power couple had tied the knot 8 years ago in a private and intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. Now the proud pair are all geared up to welcome their very first child, much to the excitement of Saravanan Meenatchi fans.

Top showsha video

Announcing the happy news on Instagram, Senthil shared an adorable picture with his wife Sreeja on the photo-sharing application. “We are glad to inform you that we are going to be Parents soon. Keep us in your prayers,” read the actor’s heartfelt note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirchi Senthil (@mirchisenthil983)

The pictures captured Senthil and Sreeja in the same frame. Both were seen dressed in traditional attire. While the actor was decked up in a marron-magenta-hued kurta and a golden pair of dhoti, Sreeja was draped in a pink kanjeevaram, golden bordered saree.

The couple wore lotus garlands on their neck as they faced the camera for the click. In the following snap, the happy parents-to-be were seen caressing Sreeja’s baby bump. A red tika was applied on the couple’s forehead along with holy chandan on their cheeks.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans showered the would-be-parents with an abundance of love, blessings, and congratulatory messages. “Congrats parents,” wrote one user. “Congratulations to both… happy for you,” lavished another.

On the professional front, Senthil was last seen in television channel Vijay TV’s Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar serial which concluded a few months ago. Sreeja on the other hand quit acting post her marriage.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here