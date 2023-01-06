Saravanan Meenatchi Fame Sreeja Chandran And Senthil Kumar Blessed With A Baby Boy

Celebrity couple Sreeja Chandran and Senthil Kumar have etched a special place in the hearts of many with their on-screen chemistry in the widely-watched Telugu soap opera Saravanan Meenatchi. Sreeja and Senthil’s on-screen romance blossomed into a real-life love story soon. The duo, who got married in 2014, have entered another blissful phase in their life. The man and wife recently welcomed a baby boy into their family.

Senthil Kumar dropped the good news of their newborn’s arrival in a heartwarming social media post. Thanking their well-wishers for their prayers, he wrote, “Born as parents because of our son yesterday. We are born as Parents to our SON yesterday. Thank u for all ur love and prayers.”

The post was shared with abstract line art that showed two parents cradling their little one in their arms. The conceptual illustration probably symbolises Sreeja and Senthil as new parents, as they hold their bundle of joy in their arms. Soon after the news surfaced on social media, netizens were quick to shower congratulatory messages in the comments section of Senthil’s post.

The power couple’s industry friends also wished them an abundance of happiness. “Congratulations,” wrote Tamil actress Sneha. Baakiyalakshmi fame Rithika Tamil Selvi expressed, “Congratulations to both of you anna.”

Earlier, both Sreeja and her husband made the announcement of the actress’s pregnancy in an Instagram post. “We are glad to inform you that we are going to be Parents soon. Keep us in your prayers,” penned Senthil back at that time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Senthil last appeared in the television series Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar, which aired on Vijay TV. The Tamil-language serial was concluded a few months ago. Sreeja, on the other hand, gave up her acting career after getting married to Senthil.

