TV and Film Actor Ranjan Sehgal Passes Away At 36 In Chandigarh

Bollywood and TV actor Ranjan Sehgal passed away on July 11 at a hospital in Chandigarh, Punjab. He was 36. The actor had reportedly been unwell for quite some time due to an unknown long-term ailment. Ranjan lost his life due to multiple organ failure.

The late actor played pivotal roles in shows like Rishon Se Badi Pratha, Tum Dena Saath Mera, Gustakh Dil, Bhawar and Jaane Kya Hoga Ram and a few more. Ranjan was also a recurring face in Crime Patrol and appeared in many episodes.

After making his name on small screen, he went on to appear in 2016 Bollywood movie Sarbjit. The movie starred Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Apart from Hindi cinema, the late actor was a popular face in Punjab cinema as well. Ranjan has worked in several Punjabi movies including Yaaran Da Katchup, Aatishbaazi Ishq, and Mahi NRI.

Ranjit's demise has left the artists across the country heartbroken.

Bollywood actors including Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Saroj Khan, and Wajid Khan have passed away this year. Veteran actor Jagdeep, who was known for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali, left for his heavenly abode at the age of 81 on July 8.