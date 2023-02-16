Raashii Khanna is one of the top actresses in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She has created a special place in the hearts of her fans with her commercially successful films like Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Venky Mama, Prati Roju Pandage, Thiruchitrambalam and Sardar, to name a few.

Apart from her acting prowess, the diva is also a fashion enthusiast. She takes the internet by storm every time she shares photos on social media. Raashii recently dropped pictures of her glamorous looks from her latest photoshoot session which is currently going viral.

The 32-year-old actress recently shared photos in her traditional attire. Raashii got all decked up, slipping into a handcrafted floral tulle saree which she paired with a matching corset blouse. The saree was a statement piece in itself, so the actress opted for minimal accessories including a pair of red stone stud earrings and some basic gold rings.

Her recent ensemble is the ideal way to get dressed up on Valentine’s Day with your partner. Raashii chose nude glam makeup and completed her look with a side-parted, wavy style. She undoubtedly looked beautiful. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Love call for red! For sidkiara” in the caption. See the pics:

Raashii Khanna wore the outfit at the reception party of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani which was held in Mumbai. The event was organised for their friends and associates in the entertainment business. Many celebrities in the Indian cinema attended the lavish celebration.

Seeing the photos, fans complimented their favourite actress in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Blessing my feed,” and another one commented, “One of your best looks." Many others shared red heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Raashi was last seen in the movie Sardar. This spy thriller featured actor Karthi in a significant role. The movie was directed by PS Mithran and produced by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures. The film was a huge hit and received a good response from the audience.

Raashii is currently getting ready for her next Bollywood film, Yodha, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The action thriller film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 7.

Raashii was recently seen in the Hindi-language black comedy crime thriller web series Farzi. The show has been directed by Raj & DK. They also co-wrote the series with Sita Menon and Suman Kumar. The series also features Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. The eight-episode web show was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

