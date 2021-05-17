Recently, Neena Gupta had said that the Bollywood filmmakers should be giving age-appropriate roles to senior actors as they can be suitable for the job due to lived experiences.

Now, Gupta, 62, is playing the character of an outspoken 90-year-old grandmother in director Kaashvie Nair’s Sardar Ka Grandson.

Gupta said, “When my manager told me that there’s a role of a 90-year-old person, I said I don’t want to do it. He insisted that it’s a good role and I should get the narration. You can say no if you don’t like the role. But when Kaashvie finished the narration, I only asked ‘when do we shoot? It might be a little over the top but I have seen grandparents having that kind of relationship with the kids.”

She continued, “I didn’t think of 90 or 60, I just asked her one thing—why don’t you take an older person for this role? She said that a real 90-year-old person wouldn’t be able to shoot for long hours. We used to shoot 15-16 hours in cold weather. After starting work on the film, I forgot anything else other than the character. My husband once said, ‘Arre kya ho gaya hai teri shakal ko!’”

She is open to open to experimenting with her characters. “I am willing to do play any age group if the role is good. This is one of the most challenging roles I have ever done and I am really nervous before the release that have I overdone anything? Have I done it right?”

Before signing off, she said with a smile, “I just realised that this is the first time that my character’s name is in the film’s title.”

Sardar Ka Grandson, also featuring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles, will start streaming on Netflix on May 18.

