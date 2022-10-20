Sardar Pre-Release Event: Nagarjuna Compares Karthi To Pawan Kalyan

After Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Karthi’s much-awaited film Sardar is all set to take the big screen by storm this Friday, October 21. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers organised a grand pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad on October 19. The pre-release event marked the presence of veteran Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni as a chief guest.

At the event, which was held at Daspalla Convention, Madhapur, Nagarjuna heaped praises on Karthi for establishing a distinct identity in the Tamil film industry despite hailing from a family of esteemed actors. The Ghost star said, “Karthi’s brother Suriya is a superstar. To come out of the shadow of a superstar brother is no easy thing. Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan in Telugu, Shivanna’s brother Puneeth Rajkumar in Kannada, and Suriya’s brother Karthi in Tamil are the only actors who’ve earned stardom like their elder brothers. Karthi became a superstar by starring in a wide range of movies like Suriya.”

