CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Movies » Sardar Pre-Release Event: Nagarjuna Compares Karthi To Pawan Kalyan
1-MIN READ

Sardar Pre-Release Event: Nagarjuna Compares Karthi To Pawan Kalyan

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 14:08 IST

Hyderabad, India

Besides direction, PS Mithran has also written the screenplay of Sardar.

Besides direction, PS Mithran has also written the screenplay of Sardar.

Nagarjuna heaped praises on Karthi for establishing a distinct identity in the Tamil film industry despite hailing from a family of esteemed actors.

After Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Karthi’s much-awaited film Sardar is all set to take the big screen by storm this Friday, October 21. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers organised a grand pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad on October 19. The pre-release event marked the presence of veteran Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni as a chief guest.

At the event, which was held at Daspalla Convention, Madhapur, Nagarjuna heaped praises on Karthi for establishing a distinct identity in the Tamil film industry despite hailing from a family of esteemed actors. The Ghost star said, “Karthi’s brother Suriya is a superstar. To come out of the shadow of a superstar brother is no easy thing. Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan in Telugu, Shivanna’s brother Puneeth Rajkumar in Kannada, and Suriya’s brother Karthi in Tamil are the only actors who’ve earned stardom like their elder brothers. Karthi became a superstar by starring in a wide range of movies like Suriya.”

Top showsha video

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 20, 2022, 14:08 IST
last updated:October 20, 2022, 14:08 IST