Sardar Udham Star Banita Sandhu Opens Up on Depression Diagnosis: I've Been Battling It for 3 Years

Actress Banita Sandhu, who recently enthralled the audience with her performance in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, has opened up about her mental health in an interview. The 24-year-old UK-born actress revealed that she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress mentioned that she has been battling depression since she was 18.

Banita told the entertainment news portal, “If I am being honest, it (depression) is something I will always battle and live with.” However, the actress also mentioned that since she sought professional and medical help and worked on the improvement of her mental health with therapy and the support around her, she is much better equipped to handle it. Banita revealed that she went through depression and got better too before the pandemic hit. Hence when the pandemic arrived, Banita said that it was almost like her mental health history had prepared her for it. “Because I knew that at the end of the day, all my mental health and the health needs are the most basic things - which is a routine, my family, food, and being able to creatively stimulate my mind,” said Banita.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2018 opposite Varun Dhawan in the movie October. Banita told Pinkvilla that when she had made her debut, her mental health was not in a good place. “I feel when October was released, it was just a lot,” said Banita. The actress added that she was in the last year of her university and it was her first film release. The actress said that the experience “really drained” her mentally and she had to recover from it. Banita also expressed her dedication and passion for her acting career and said that she is in this profession because she loves it and she wants to follow it for the rest of her life.

Sardar Udham was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role while Amol Parashar plays Bhagat Singh.

