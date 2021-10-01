Sardar Udham to Little Things Season 4: Films and Web Shows to Watch Out for in October 2021

With the pandemic showing signs of slowing down, things are getting closer to being normal. With theatres reopening across the country and the announcement of theatres opening in Maharashtra by the end of this month, many big-ticket films are scheduled to release in cinemas. But the OTT trend hasn’t shown any signs of dying down. A lot of people still prefer to watch movies, and web series, from the comfort of their homes. October 2021 promises to be good, with a slew of movies and web series. Here’s a list of it.

Shiddat

Release date: October 1

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty feature this romantic drama that chronicles two parallel stories, one with Kaushal and Madan, and the other with Raina and Penty — from Jannat director Kunal Deshmukh. Delayed a year due to COVID-19, Shiddat skips cinemas for an OTT release.

The Guilty

Release date: October 1

OTT platform: Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the American remake of stellar Danish movie The Guilty —about a harrowing day of a 911 operator. The film which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival is directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Diana: The Musical

Release date: October 1

OTT platform: Netflix

Filmed in 2020 at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre (without an audience), Diana features the original Broadway cast of Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, Diana narrates the story of dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical.

Breakpoint

Release date: October 1

OTT platform: Zee5

For decades, Indians have celebrated India’s greatest tennis duos Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati by winning many iconic matches and speculated on their many public divisions. But only when the duo becomes frank and honest about their bromance and division and tells the world what happened, how it happened, and why it happened, speculation stops. The seven-episode series is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Bhramam

Release date: October 7

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Prithviraj Sukumaran stars in the upcoming Malayalam crime thriller Bhramam, an official remake of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun. Helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Ravi K Chandran.

Justin Bieber: Our World

Release date: October 8

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Justin Bieber: Our World, a documentary on the life of the Canadian singer directed by Michael D Ratner, is a “revealing and exhilarating" look into Bieber’s inner circle and his first full concert in three years. The documentary on the Candian singer is directed by Michael D Ratner

Little Things Season 4

Release date: October 15

OTT platform: Netflix

The fourth and final season of Little Things starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar is up for release. The story takes us through the tricky transition from young love to a more mature relationship.

Rashmi Rocket

Release date: October 15

OTT platform: Zee5

Taapsee Pannu plays a serial-winning track athlete who finds herself embroiled in a legal battle with the country’s athletic federation after it bans her due to hyperandrogenism. Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, and Supriya Pathak also feature in this Akarsh Khurana directorial.

Sardar Udham

Release date: October 15

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vicky Kaushal plays freedom fighter Udham Singh who took revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre by travelling to London 21 years later and assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, Punjab’s then-lieutenant governor. Madras Cafe and Gulabo Sitabo director Shoojit Sircar is at the helm

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Release date: October 15

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

A new series based on the iconic ’90s teen horror franchise. While the original 1997 film starred then-teen icons Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe, this new series’ cast includes Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.​

