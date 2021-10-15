Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal's Film Screening Attended by Babil Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Malavika Mohanan

On Thursday evening, the team of Sardar Udham organised a special screening for the film fraternity in Mumbai. Lead actor Vicky Kaushal was seen greeting the guests as they made their way inside to watch his latest movie based on real life events.

Attending the screening was Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan, and Sutapa Sikdar. Earlier, director Shoojit Sircar had shared that he had envisioned Irrfan playing the role of the freedom fighter but due to his medical condition, the movie schedule could not work out. However, things moved ahead with Vicky stepping in for Irrfan.

Read: Vicky Kaushal on Sardar Udham: ‘Recreating Jallianwala Bagh Incident Was Numbing for Me’

Meanwhile, Babil was seen attending the film screening, He is also working on a Netflix film, titled Qala, which will mark his foray into acting. He will follow it up with Shoojit’s next movie, with Ronnie Lahiri producing it.

Sara Ali Khan, who will be teaming up with Vicky in director Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film, was also seen attending the screening of Sardar Udham in a light purple suit. Sara was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh.

Meghana Gulzar, Soojit Sircar, Dinesh Vijan, Boney Kapoor, Rumi Jaaferi, Malavika Mohanan and others were were also spotted at the film screening in Juhu. They posed with Vicky at the venue.

Read: Vicky Kaushal Lost 13 Kgs in Three Months For His Role in Udham Singh

Sardar Udham will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. “The story of Sardar Udham Singh is one that enthralled and inspired me. It represents strength, pain, passion, extraordinary courage and sacrifice, and many such values that I have tried to do justice through my character in the film," Vicky had said at the time of trailer launch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.