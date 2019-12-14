Sargun Kaur Takes Inspiration From Neena Gupta for Yeh Hai Chahatein
Sargun will be seen playing Preesha, an independent single mother in the Star Plus show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein'.
credits - #YehHaiChahatein
Television actress Sargun Kaur took inspiration for her role in Yeh Hai Chahatein from Neena Gupta. She says the veteran actress's life has been an inspiration to all.
Sargun will be seen playing Preesha, an independent single mother in the Star Plus show.
Read: Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava Welcome Baby Girl
Sargun said, "Neena Gupta has always topped my list of favourite actors. I hardly miss watching any movies of her. When I was told that I am going to portray a character of a strong, independent single mother whose world revolves around her son and family, the first name which came to mind in no time to seek inspiration was none other than Neena Gupta. Her life has been an inspiration to all."
She added that the dedication Neena has shown in life is an example of a "complete woman".
Read: Yearender 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Delivered a Powerful Message
"The dedications she has shown towards not just her professional as well as personal life, set a sheer example of a 'complete woman', whom everyone would want to look up to. Her story of life has helped me to draw parallels and emote certain emotions on-screen. As an actor, it really helped me prepare for my character," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Dancing for Brahmastra Song in Varanasi is Lit
- Deepika Padukone to Feature in Vin Diesel's XXX Franchise Again?
- Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Day 1: Hollywood Film Leads
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges
- Neymar Hits FC Barcelona With Fresh Lawsuit to Demand Unpaid Wages