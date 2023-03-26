Sargun Mehta is a known name in the industry now. A producer, actress, TV show host and model - Sargun began her acting career with a television show titled 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. Over the next few years, she carved a niche for herself in the television industry and became a household name with shows such as Apno Ke Liye Geeta Ka Dharmayudh and Phulwa, among others. In 2015, she forayed into the Punjabi film industry and marked her film debut with Angreji. With films like Love Punjab 2016, Lahoriye 2017 and Qismat 2018, she became one of the most popular and sought-after names in Punjabi cinema.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the actress talked about her film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne with Diljit Dosanjh. She also talked about the Punjabi film industry and how the industry has grown over a period of time. Sargun also dished on how she said yes to Ammy Virk for her popular song Qismat.

She shares, “I’ve noticed a lot of things about Punjab growing industry that it is extending at a way faster pace. When I joined the industry, we had some 12 films released in a year. And in the last year, we have had 70 films released. It just tells you the volume of filmmaking has increased with new writers and directors coming in, and the budgets have increased. So I don’t think, the day is far when we will see Punjabi films performing well, just like the Hindi films do."

The actress is married to Ravie Dubey who is also a known face in TV shows. The actors are an ideal couple in the television industry, and last year they completed 9 years of blissful marriage. When asked about one piece of advice to couples for a happy and successful marriage life, Sargun shares," I think everybody has a different way of looking at relationships. I really can’t say anything. I just want to say that I am sure I have flaws and I’m sure Ravie has flaws too. But, we don’t see them in each other. I think we are very thankful for the good that we see in each other, and we’ve learnt to ignore the flaws in each other. We never overshadow anything and don’t complain about each other ki “yaar ye nahi karta woh (He doesn’t do this)." I think when you are in love, and in a relationship, you should only look at the positives, and that is the one thing that keeps a relationship going."

The actress featured in one of the superhit numbers by Punjabi singer Ammy Virk called, ‘Qismat,’ which also was adapted as a movie later. Sargun’s role and her act were much appreciated, and when asked about what made her get agree to it. Sargun reveals, “Ammy had called me one of the days and asked me to get featured in one of the videos. I told him that I hadn’t got dates as I was shooting for a film at the time, and told him that tomorrow my shoot is getting over, can you shoot? and he said yes! And he asked me to come to the set and shoot and I didn’t even hear the song."

“I only did it because Ammy wanted me to do a song. I had nothing from the song, not even the lyrics when we were shooting for it. I knew nothing about it. I did the song because, we were supposed to do a film together, and for some reason, it didn’t work out. And then I just felt, it was a bit daunting. And I was shooting for the song, and completed 5 hours of the shoot, after which Ammy asked me to listen to the song (Gana toh sun le). I heard the song and I was really sleepy and I hadn’t slept in days, and this was a night shoot going on, and I heard the song and said ‘Arey yar, such a sad song.’ But before this I didn’t even hear the song while shooting, because I had the running shot and other sequences which didn’t need music. I was just shooting it as a story and as an actor, without even listening to the song. The shoot was at night at residential area, so even the music couldn’t be played that high," adds Sargun.

She concludes, “It’s such a sad song. To date, I haven’t listened to Qismat a lot. I have only listened to it when someone has played it and I’m walking in. I personally, must have never played Qismat."

