Sargun Mehta on Working with Akshay Kumar in Cuttputli: He Makes His Co-star Feel So Comfortable

Sargun Mehta went from being a celebrated television artist who enthralled the audience with her performance in 12/24 Karol Bagh to one of the most successful actresses in Punjabi cinema. Now she is all set to make her OTT debut with Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli. She also shared her experience working with a seasoned actor like Akshay Kumar.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, the actress shared that Akshay Kumar is good at making his co-star feel comfortable and appreciated. She revealed, “He makes his co-actors feel so comfortable and you know Akshay Kumar is very easy to work with. Once you’re on set, it doesn’t feel like ‘oh my God it’s Akshay Kumar’, he just makes you feel like any other co-actor. He is appreciative, he knows what to say and not to intimidate the other person and he gives you a free hand at improvising or doing as many takes as you want to. He makes sure that we all have dinner together, the entire cast so that there’s like a good bond.”

Sargun Mehta also expressed that she was elated and extremely excited for her OTT innings. She stated, “I am very excited to start my OTT innings and doing something in Hindi after a long hiatus of seven years. There’s a huge audience for thrillers which is why I wanted to do a different and strong character. I am hopeful about the final outcome and now waiting for the audience’s reaction.”

She went on to add a little about her on-screen character and why Cuttputli stands out as a murder mystery. Sargun shared, “It is a very powerful role; I was really tense because I had to do scenes with Akshay. He already has a strong presence in my mind as I have been watching him for so long. There are times in the films that I have to overpower him in terms of telling him what to do and what not to do. I’d mentally prepared myself to forget it’s him and do my shot accordingly. I am playing a cop for the first time. People usually rehearse their roles or watch other’s performances if the same role has been done earlier, but I didn’t do that because I wanted to do it the Sargun way.”

She further explained, “When I heard the script I myself couldn’t guess who the killer is and I feel this is how a good mystery works. You keep guessing and thinking about where this film is going to take you and later it took me to a completely new direction which I feel was quite impressive.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputli is a psychological crime thriller film and an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. It is slated to release on September 2.

