Sargun Mehta Pens Note for Cuttputlli Co-Star Akshay Kumar: 'Ruling Silver Screen and Hearts...'

Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta made her stellar appearance in Ranjit M Tewari’s directorial Cuttputlli alongside seasoned actors like Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. The psychological crime thriller that was released last week has managed to garner a positive response from the critics. Owing to the success of the film, Sargun recently penned an overwhelming message for her co-actor Akshay Kumar.

On Saturday, the Lahoriye actor took to her Instagram handle to share behind-the-scenes pictures with Akshay Kumar where the two can be seen interacting with each other. While Khiladi Kumar is rocking a polo-neck jacket and dark blue cargoes, Sargun is draped in a lovely dark-textured shawl.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Along with the snaps, there was a heartfelt note that was attached to her post. She wrote, “Jis din yeh news aayi that i am doing a film with Akshay Kumar, uss din se har jagah, har family function, har dinner pe ek hi sawaal tha ki ‘real life mein kaise hain akshay Kumar. I am not lying when i am saying ki jab inki tareef shuru karo toh ghanto karte reh sakte ho. I cannot put into words how good he was with everyone during the shoot. How passionate, dedicated and disciplined he is on set. I always fell short of words. Ruling the silver screen and hearts for 33 years is no joke. A superstar in the truest sense. Thank you for being so amazing Akshay sir.Will always pray for the best for you Love and regards Sargun Mehta / sho Parmar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

Responding to this sweet gesture, Akshay Kumar commented, “Big hug SHO Parmar. Jaldi milenge”. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, actor Kushal Tandon wrote, “Keep shining Shagun”. Actor Ravi Dubey complimented the former television actress, “Love this picture”.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sargun Mehta had revealed her experience working with an actor like Akshay Kumar. She had said, “He makes his co-actors feel so comfortable and you know Akshay Kumar is very easy to work with. Once you’re on set, it doesn’t feel like oh my God it’s Akshay Kumar, he just makes you feel like any other co-actor. He is appreciative, he knows what to say and not to intimidate the other person and he gives you a free hand at improvising or doing as many takes as you want to. He makes sure that we all have dinner together, the entire cast so that there’s like a good bond.”

Cuttputlii is an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. When a small town gets plunged into the nightmare of serial killings, rookie cop Arjan(played by Akshay Kumar) embarks on a chase for the truth and unravels a gruesome conspiracy. The film was released on September 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here