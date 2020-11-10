Sargun Mehta Stars in Music Video For Titliaan With Harrdy Sandhu, Shares Glimpse on Social Media

Television actress Sargun Mehta, who has a dominant presence in the Punjabi film and music industry, seems quite excited as her new music video for Titliaan with Harrdy Sandhu is out. The sad song is crooned by Afsana Khan, while it is penned and composed by Jaani.

The actress shared the same on her Instagram, where she wrote, “Aa gaya gana .. #Titliaan AAN Titliaan.”

Sargun had recently shared the trailet of the song, saying that she got goosebumps while watching it. Sargun shared a video clip on her social media handle and wrote, “Oh Hor honge jihna nu Tu Paira’n vich rakhda, Main Pyaar aan Tera Tawaaiff nai Teri. so here is the teaser of #TITLIYAN. after a long time I got goosebumps!”

The song has garnered over 38,000 views and more than 4000 likes within a day. Sargun has a massive fan following because of her presence in the Punjabi film industry. Earlier, she shared a throwback picture from her school days with a quirky caption, which reads, “Mujhe matt dhoondo..Ignore hi kardo.” In the picture, Sargun looks very cute in her school dress.

As soon as she dropped the picture on the social media, her fans and friends have showered her with love. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, TV actor Karan Wahi and many other celebs have reacted to the post. Sargun’s husband and television actor Ravi Dubey couldn’t stop gushing as he commented, “Choti.”

Meanwhile, Sargun is busy in shooting for Qismat 2, also featuring Ammy Virk. The song is slated to release in 2021. She has also been seen in her recently released video album, Taare Balliye with Ammy Virk. The song is quite upbeat and groovy and fans can’t stop swooning over it.