Sargun Mehta Strongly Reacts to Shehzad Deol's Eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Calls It 'Biased'

Shehzad Deol's eviction from Bigg Boss 14 has caused a stir on social media, with fans calling out makers for their "unfair" decision. Shehzad has previously been a runner up in one of popular youth reality shows and was one of the promising contestants this season who had an early exit. BB14 fans seemed disappointed by this decision and expressed their displeasure on social media. They also called out makers for allegedly saving Jaan Kumar Sanu just because he is the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu.

Now, actress Sargun Mehta has strongly reacted to Shehzad's eviction from the reality show, by calling it "biased" and "unfair". Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Shehzad your Bigg Boss journey started off with quite a bang as you were seen to be one of the strong contenders, but has unfortunately ended on a very biased and unfair note which is upsetting for us all, including your fans who have voted to no end! Though you have been a good sport and very strong through it all, and with the way you have taken things well in your stride, it's going to take you places in life."

Shehzad has had an altercation with seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan in the past so evidently, his exit was made to look more obvious and this hasn't happened in the history of Bigg Boss before that the audience voting was sidelined. Looks like the makers will have to woo back their loyal fans. Earlier, Sara Gurpal's eviction from the house created a furore on social media.