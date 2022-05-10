Sarika Opens Up About Her Five-Year Sabbatical: 'I Decided to Stop Acting Because...' | Exclusive

Actress Sarika is returning to the spotlight in full swing with Modern Love Mumbai this summer. The actress stars in Alankrita Shrivastava’s My Beautiful Wrinkles and takes the centerstage after five long years. Although Sarika is no stranger to taking breaks in her career, having taken a couple in the past, this time around she consciously decided to step back from the spotlight due to the lack of good scripts. She was last seen in Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s Baar Baar Dekho.

Speaking with News18.com during the promotions of Modern Love, Sarika confessed, “What happens is most of my friends who are actors and all, sometimes when you ask them this question, we end up telling you ke that is because we are not getting a good script, achhe roles nahi aa rahen hai. Some people think it’s just a line, but that is the fact. Actually, actors are at the mercy of people looking as their characters."

“I don’t know, I just thought I was wasting life in a way if you look at it. You wake up every morning, (things) don’t happen, you go to sleep. So I just decided to take one year’s break and not do any work. Go away and do something totally different," she added. Theatre became her calling. Sarika dedicated her time to theatre but chose to pursue off-stage activities. “That was so brilliant that one year turned into five years. So I was just happy doing all that," Sarika said.

However, her sabbatical lasted longer than she intended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Lockdown happened and the money ran out, so where do you go? You go back to acting because in theatre you just get like Rs. 2000-2700 and you can’t do anything so this is why I was not at all there. It was a very conscious decision but I thought it would be for a year but it turned out to be five years. Those were great five years," she admitted.

Just as she was planning her return, Sarika made a mental list of filmmakers she wanted to work with. Coincidentally, Alankrita was one of them. When the script of My Beautiful Wrinkles knocked on her doorstep, Sarika instantly said yes, as though her manifestation had come true. “I had seen her (Alankrita) film when I was on a break. So I used to say that if and when I go back to acting, I want to work with her because she’s so good," she added.

In My Beautiful Wrinkles, Sarika plays a 60-year-old Dilbar Sodhi who grapples with a young man’s declaration of sexual interest in her. The short from the Amazon Prime Video anthology also stars A Suitable Boy star Danesh Razvi and Ahsaas Channa.

Modern Love Mumbai premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 13.

