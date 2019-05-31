English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Gears Up for Sankranti 2020 As He Unveils His 26th Film's Poster
The title, which roughly translates to "nobody can match you", was unveiled via a special poster which Mahesh Babu shared on his Twitter page.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Mahesh Babu
Loading...
Telugu star Mahesh Babu's 26th film, which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi, has been titled Sarileru Neekevvaru, its makers announced on Friday.
The title, which roughly translates to "nobody can match you", was unveiled via a special poster which Mahesh shared on his Twitter page.
The project, to be produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Ravipudi.
Basking in the success of his latest release Maharshi, which has gone on to become the biggest grosser of his career; Mahesh is currently on a family holiday in London. Maharshi has zoomed past the worldwide theatrical revenue of Mahesh's previous best outing, Bharat Ane Nenu to become the top-grossing film of his career at the box-office.
The global ticket sales of the film are estimated to be a whopping Rs 168 crore, besting the worldwide gross of director Koratala Siva's blockbuster Bharat Ane Nenu which pulled in a lifetime total of Rs 161 crore, reports Firstpost.
Meanwhile, upon his return to India, Mahesh is expected to commence work on this film in which he's rumoured to be playing a soldier. The poster features a rifle and what appears to be a soldier's hat next to the title font.
The poster also confirms that the film will hit the screens next year during Sankranti festival.
The rest of the cast and crew will be announced in the coming weeks. The industry grapevine is that actor Rashmika Mandanna has been signed as the leading lady.
Sankranti 2020... All geared up!!! #SarileruNeekevvaru@AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @SVC_Official @GMBEnts pic.twitter.com/2hrDY9gq5M— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2019
