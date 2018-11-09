English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sarkar Director AR Murugadoss Moves HC, Seeks Anticipatory Bail
Murugadoss, on Thursday, tweeted about the presence of police at his residence. The AIADMK workers, who are not happy with the references made about the late Tamil Nadu politician J Jayalalithaa in Sarkar, have been protesting against the film.
Sarkar has been accused of political bias by the AIADMK supporters.
Loading...
The controversy around Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest release Sarkar has caught more flame. AR Murugadoss, the film’s director, has moved Madras High Court to seek anticipatory bail against any possible arrest. The court will hear the matter today.
On Thursday night, Murugadoss had tweeted about the presence of police outside his house. He wrote, “Police had come to my house late tonight and banged the door several times. Since I was not there they left the premises. Right now I was told there is no police outside my house.”
Sarkar, which released on November 7, has scenes that criticise the previous Tamil Nadu government led by the late J Jayalalithaa. The film has been facing stiff opposition from AIADMK workers all over the state. At some movie halls in Coimbatore and Chennai, banners of the film and that of Vijay were damaged and burnt, allegedly by AIADMK supporters. Some AIADMK workers staged a sit-in at a theatre in Coimbatore seeking a ban on the film.
Later, the makers agreed to delete certain ‘objectionable’ scenes from the film. They also showed the willingness to ‘mute’ a reference to Jayalalithaa.
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has lashed out at the ruling AIADMK for staging protests. He questioned the rationale behind protesting against a film certified by the Censor Board.
While "strongly condemned" the demands for deletion of scenes, he tweeted, “It is against the law to hold protests seeking removal of some scenes from a Censor board certified film and trying to stall the screening and damaging the banners.”
Meanwhile, Sarkar has turned out to be a goldmine for its producers. The film raked in more than Rs 100 crore in first two days of its release. It’s still going strong at the box office and the controversy is likely to help it more at the ticket window.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Tamil Nadu: Following the controversy over #Sarkar film, its director AR Murugadoss has applied for anticipatory bail at Madras High Court. The court will hear the matter later today.— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2018
On Thursday night, Murugadoss had tweeted about the presence of police outside his house. He wrote, “Police had come to my house late tonight and banged the door several times. Since I was not there they left the premises. Right now I was told there is no police outside my house.”
Police had come to my house late tonight and banged the door several times.Since I was not there they left the premises. Right now I was told there is no police outside my house.— A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) November 8, 2018
Sarkar, which released on November 7, has scenes that criticise the previous Tamil Nadu government led by the late J Jayalalithaa. The film has been facing stiff opposition from AIADMK workers all over the state. At some movie halls in Coimbatore and Chennai, banners of the film and that of Vijay were damaged and burnt, allegedly by AIADMK supporters. Some AIADMK workers staged a sit-in at a theatre in Coimbatore seeking a ban on the film.
Later, the makers agreed to delete certain ‘objectionable’ scenes from the film. They also showed the willingness to ‘mute’ a reference to Jayalalithaa.
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has lashed out at the ruling AIADMK for staging protests. He questioned the rationale behind protesting against a film certified by the Censor Board.
While "strongly condemned" the demands for deletion of scenes, he tweeted, “It is against the law to hold protests seeking removal of some scenes from a Censor board certified film and trying to stall the screening and damaging the banners.”
தணிக்கைக்குழு தணிக்கை செய்து படத்தை வெளியிட்டபிறகு,அந்தப் படத்திலிருந்து சில காட்சிகளை நீக்கவேண்டும் என்று போராட்டம் நடத்துவதும், திரையிடத் தடுப்பதும்,படத்தின் பேனர்களை சேதப்படுத்துவதும், சட்டத்திற்குப் புறம்பான செயல்கள். இத்தகைய செயல்களை நான் வன்மையாகக் கண்டிக்கிறேன்.— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 8, 2018
Meanwhile, Sarkar has turned out to be a goldmine for its producers. The film raked in more than Rs 100 crore in first two days of its release. It’s still going strong at the box office and the controversy is likely to help it more at the ticket window.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- ‘Thor' Chris Hemsworth Has a Special Diwali Wish For His Indian Fans
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: At Rs 50 Crore, it Records Bollywood’s Biggest Opening Ever
- Delhi Pollution - All the Electric-Hybrid Cars You Can Buy in India: Mahindra, Tata and More
- Meet Kodo Nishimura, The Japanese Monk Who Loves Make-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...