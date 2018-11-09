Sarkar Director AR Murugadoss Moves HC, Seeks Anticipatory Bail

Tamil Nadu: Following the controversy over #Sarkar film, its director AR Murugadoss has applied for anticipatory bail at Madras High Court. The court will hear the matter later today. — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2018

Police had come to my house late tonight and banged the door several times.Since I was not there they left the premises. Right now I was told there is no police outside my house. — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) November 8, 2018

The controversy around Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest release Sarkar has caught more flame. AR Murugadoss, the film’s director, has moved Madras High Court to seek anticipatory bail against any possible arrest. The court will hear the matter today.On Thursday night, Murugadoss had tweeted about the presence of police outside his house. He wrote, “Police had come to my house late tonight and banged the door several times. Since I was not there they left the premises. Right now I was told there is no police outside my house.”Sarkar, which released on November 7, has scenes that criticise the previous Tamil Nadu government led by the late J Jayalalithaa. The film has been facing stiff opposition from AIADMK workers all over the state. At some movie halls in Coimbatore and Chennai, banners of the film and that of Vijay were damaged and burnt, allegedly by AIADMK supporters. Some AIADMK workers staged a sit-in at a theatre in Coimbatore seeking a ban on the film.Later, the makers agreed to delete certain ‘objectionable’ scenes from the film. They also showed the willingness to ‘mute’ a reference to Jayalalithaa.Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has lashed out at the ruling AIADMK for staging protests. He questioned the rationale behind protesting against a film certified by the Censor Board.While "strongly condemned" the demands for deletion of scenes, he tweeted, “It is against the law to hold protests seeking removal of some scenes from a Censor board certified film and trying to stall the screening and damaging the banners.”Meanwhile, Sarkar has turned out to be a goldmine for its producers. The film raked in more than Rs 100 crore in first two days of its release. It’s still going strong at the box office and the controversy is likely to help it more at the ticket window.