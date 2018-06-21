English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sarkar: First Look, Title of Vijay & AR Muragadoss Film Revealed
All eyes are on Vijay and AR Murugadoss, who have set the bar very high with their previous outings.
A still from Vijay's photoshoot for the film.
Finally one of the most successful combo in Kollywood is back. After delivering blockbuster hits ‘Thuppakki’ and ‘Kaththi’, actor Vijay and director AR Muragadoss are back with yet another project. The makers have just revealed the title and first look of the film.
The film is titled ‘Sarkar’ (Authority/Boss). Donning ‘cool-as cat’ shades, and smoking a cigarette, the poster features Vijay in a very stylish avatar. Going by the name of the movie, Murugadoss seems to have written a story that fits Vijay’s persona and fan following.
While the initial photoshoot, which surfaced on the internet on January 3, 2018, made us go 'ga-ga' over it; now the makers of the film have given us something that is bound to break the internet. The movie was also the subject of multiple leaks in the recent past. A little while back, the first look photoshoot got leaked, then an action sequence from the film.
Despite these minor setbacks, the makers have managed to keep the buzz alive. One of the leaked sequences included Vijay leading a massive procession. This gives us an idea about the character Vijay will play.
The film has completed a couple of schedules in India and abroad. The makers have roped in Keerthy Suresh to play the female lead. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, veteran actor Radha Ravi, and Pazha Karuppaiah are reportedly playing the baddies.
All eyes are on Vijay and AR Murugadoss, who have set the bar very high with their previous outings. ‘Sarkar’ might also lock horns with Ajith Kumar’s ‘Viswasam’ at the box-office. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is set to hit the screens on Diwali 2018. Stay tuned for further updates.
Here is the First Look of Thalapathy Vijay’s SARKAR.#Thalapathy62isSARKAR@actorvijay @ARMurugadoss @arrahman pic.twitter.com/7tBNQkhBz5— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 21, 2018
#Thalapathy62TestLookPhotoShoot stills are breaking the internet 👏👏 The name is THALAPATHY VIJAY.#Thalapathy62 pic.twitter.com/0e08SsgxVL— Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) January 3, 2018
