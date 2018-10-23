GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Sarkar' Plagiarism Row: Writers Union to Investigate Complaints Against Vijay’s Film

Vijay starrer film 'Sarkar' is caught in a controversy. Varun Rajendran has alleged AR Murugadoss of plagiarism.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Sarkar' Plagiarism Row: Writers Union to Investigate Complaints Against Vijay’s Film
Image Courtesy: Nageswaraogera1/ Twitter
Loading...
AR Murugadoss' Sarkar has set a new benchmark by crossing 13 million plus views in record time. The first teaser was released on Friday. Soon after, the Vijay starrer was caught in a controversy. It was reported that writer and assistant director Varun Rajendran has filed a complaint against Murugadoss with the South Indian Film Writers Association.

In his complaint, the writer has accused that Sarkar's story is a replica of his work titled Sengol which he registered in 2007 with the Writer’s Union.

The South Indian Writers’ Association is investigating the plagiarism complaint filed by him. Silverscreen quoted a spokesperson for the writers’ union saying, "We have received a complaint from a member of our union. A team is looking into the issue. As of now, there are no updates on the situation.”

Earlier, filmmaker Murugadoss was accused of plagiarism in 2004 for Ghajini, which was said to be inspired by Christopher Nolan’s film Memento. Also, Minjur Gopi filed a case against him alleging that the story of Kaththi (2014) was stolen from the former. Although the case was later withdrawn by the scriptwriter.

Although the team of Sarkar has made no official statement on the plagiarism reports so far, Silverscreen quoted a spokesperson for the film as saying, “The film is based on a real-life incident and is completely a fresh script.”

Sarkar is backed by Kalanithi Maran and the music is composed by AR Rahman. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Diwali.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...