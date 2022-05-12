Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 Collection: What Do Pre-Booking Numbers Say?

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released in theatres today, May 12. The action drama marks Mahesh’s comeback to the silver screen after two years. His last film was released in 2020 - Sarileru Neekevvaru. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has so far garnered positive reactions from the critics as well as the moviegoers. Hours after its release, it is speculated that the film is a sure shot mass blockbuster. Well, there is no doubt that Mahesh Babu is back with a bang.

Talking about numbers, let’s take a look at some area-wise pre-release business of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film has fetched Rs. 36 crore business from Nizam (Telangana), Rs. 13 crores from Seeded (Rayalaseema), Rs. 12.50 crore from Uttarandhra: Rs. 12.50 crore, Rs. 9 crores from Guntur, Rs. 4 crores from Nellore, and Rs. 7.5 crore from Krishna. It also has Rs. 8.50 crore pre-release business coming from East and Rs. 7 crores from West. In the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh together, the figures go upto Rs. 96.50 crore, and as far as Karnataka is concerned, the pre-release business is reported at Rs. 8.50 crore.

Earlier today, a trade expert shared that Sarkaru Vaari Paata has earned a whopping Rs 6 crore (approx) from the US premiere shows.

#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #USA premieres gross in the $ 850K range as per latest reports. Final number could be even more 👌👍@urstrulyMahesh 's BO Blast begins worldwide🔥 #SVPMania— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 12, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s pre-release business overseas is said to be 11 crores.

Mahesh Babu is essaying the role of a banker in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, while Keerthy Suresh, is playing the female lead. The project marks Mahesh Babu and Keerthy’s first collaboration. Their chemistry is expected to be one of the film’s major highlights. S. Thaman has composed the music for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and a couple of songs have already become chartbusters. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the movie has been released in around 2,000 theatres worldwide.

