Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Headlines Parasuram Directorial, First Look Leaves Fans Intrigued

Mahesh Babu has given his fans an update on his newly announced project, in the form of an official film title and a first look poster. Mahesh Babu's next has been titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata and will be directed by Parasuram. First look poster of the recently announced movie was also unveiled.

The movie announcement was made on Saturday and the official title and poster followed on Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's birthday on Sunday. The first look poster shows a profile shot of Mahesh Babu with a Re 1 coin tattooed on his neck. The teaser still has now got fans talking already. Buzz is strong that the movie will be based on Mahesh Babu's character tackling bank frauds.

As per the rumours, Shruti Hassan is going to be a part of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The two actors have previously worked in Srimanthdu (2015). However, the full cast announcement will be made once shooting resumes and film industry is back on its two feet.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also wished his father on the occasion of latter's birthday. Sharing a throwback picture, he wrote on social media, "All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, NanaRed heart My evergreen superstar (sic)."

All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana❤️ My evergreen superstar 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/miSMNCCycC — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2020

Mahesh Babu will also be headlining a movie from SS Rajamouli. Details on the new project are also awaited.

