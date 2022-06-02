Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Starrer Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been released on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can get early access to the blockbuster movie, before digital subscription, with Movie Rentals on Prime Video. Starting Thursday, June 2, both Prime members and those who are not yet Prime members can rent the movie for Rs 199 on the platform.

Directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankarunder, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Telugu film that revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter’s father, an MP and industrialist. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in supporting roles.

“Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audiences, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice,” Mahesh said in a statement.

The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audiences. However, the film managed to run houseful during the opening weekend. While fans of the actor will be able to enjoy his movie on the streaming platform, they are also looking forward to his other upcoming releases.

The actor has a film with SS Rajamouli in the making. It is reported that he will start filming for the movie in 2023. He also has SSMB28 in the pipeline with Pooja Hegde.

