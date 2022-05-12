CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Twitter Review: 'Disaster SVP' Trends As Netizens Call Mahesh Babu's Film 'Waste'

Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The film has left netizens disappointed and upset.

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been released. While it was one of the most-anticipated movies, its release has only left netizens disappointed. Hours after the film hit theatres, ‘Disaster SVP’ started trending on Twitter. Netizens are calling it a ‘complete waste’ and ‘worst movie’. “Genuine review: #SarkaaruVaariPaata Please don’t care about what other fans are spreading, Genuinely movie is a disaster," one of the netizens wrote.

Some of the social media users also talked about how the film is badly executed with not even a single interesting scene. “Poor 1st half, with old flat story, not even a single scene interesting. Worst 2nd Half, it’s not a Mahesh film, Weak Bgm by Thaman, Overall Flop," one of the Tweets read. Flop, disappointing and disastrous were some of the other words with which netizens have been describing Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Meanwhile, talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh apart from Mahesh Babu. The film based on a bank robbery/fraud and contains many heavy-duty action chunks. Earlier, Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas censor board, reviewed the movie and appreciated its ‘captivating storyline’ and ‘dramatic twists’. He also applauded the on-screen chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.

Read all the Latest News

first published:May 12, 2022, 13:18 IST