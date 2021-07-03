Saroj Khan Biopic Announced by Bhushan Kumar on First Death Anniversary

A biopic of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan has been announced on her first death anniversary on Saturday, July 3. Khan was the first female choreographer in India, who made her make in the industry in a career spanning 50 years.

T-Series, headed by producer Bhushan Kumar announced the news on Instagram. “We’re glad to announce that we’ve acquired the rights to the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan’s life story. Stay tuned!" they wrote.

In a statement by the production company, Bhushan Kumar recently acquired rights to her life story from Saroj Khan’s children Raju Khan, Sukaina Khan and daughters of Hina Khan. Talking about the project, Kumar said, “Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker. She brought audiences to the theatres who saw their favourite actors dancing to her steps. Sarojji’s journey that started as early as a 3-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina & Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of her mother.”

Raju Khan, who is a choreographer himself, said in a statement, “My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour of us, her family, that the world can see her story. I am glad Bhushanji has decided to make a biopic on the graceful Saroj Khan.”

Her daughter Sukaina Khan also added, “My mother was loved and respected by the entire industry but we have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was. We hope with this biopic, Bhushanji will be able to tell her story, her love for us, her passion for dancing, and her fondness for her actors and respect to the profession with this biopic.”

Saroj Khan, joined the industry when she was a 3-year-old child to become a dancer at 10 and soon became an assistant choreographer at the age of 12. Choreographing for around 3500 songs in her career span, Saroj Khan gave us several hit dance songs like ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Choli Ke Peechey Kya Hai’, ‘Hawa Hawai’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ and many others. The 3 time National Award-winning choreographer, who was known for her collaboration with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, also worked with several millennial actors.

Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 after a sudden cardiac arrest. She was 71.

