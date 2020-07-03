Saroj Khan Dies At 71: 5 Unforgettable Songs By The Ace Choreographer

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3. She breathed her last at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. In her lifetime, the 71-year-old had choreographed many songs pictured on iconic heroines like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others.

Here is a look at some of her best work:

Hawa Hawai (Mr India)

Pictured on Sridevi, this evergreen song is still popular. Both Sridevi and Saroj Khan were at their very best here. Hawa Hawai was part of the science fiction film Mr. India, directed by Shekhar Kapur, that starred Anil Kapoor.

Ek Do Teen (Tezaab)

The peppy number saw Madhuri do some memorable dance moves and was a real chartbuster. This song made Madhuri Dixit a household name and the choreography was spot on. The song was a part of the 1988 film Tezaab, a love story starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey among others.

Dola Re (Devdas)

The track has been pictured on Madhuri and Aishwarya in a grand haveli. The signature step of this song created a lot of buzz. Both the actresses wore heavy sarees and jewellery for this iconic dance number.

Nimbooda Nimbooda (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

Clad in a blue lehenga choli, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aced the moves of this song from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Apart from her moves, Ash’s facial expressions too were so apt that the track has not faded away from public memory.

Tabah Ho Gaye (Kalank)

The song is pictured on none other than Madhuri Dixit. This was also the last song that Saroj Khan had choreographed. The track was a hit for its great moves in the multi-starrer Kalank.