Saroj Khan Laid To Rest In Private Funeral In Mumbai, Family To Hold Prayer Meet Next Week

Three-time National Award winning choreographer Saroj Khan died on Friday morning. She was laid to rest in a cemetery in Mumbai’s Malad by her family at 7am.

Saroj’s daughter Sukaina Khan told PTI that the family will hold a prayer meet soon. “We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” she said.

Saroj died of cardiac arrest and was not keeping well for some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. She had tested negative for Covid-19. “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital,” Khan’s nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan, who was known as Masterji, choreographed more than 2,000 songs. Khan’s best work was with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, the prominent dancing stars of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Her parents migrated to India after the Partition. She started her career in the film industry as a child artiste at the age of three and later started working as a background dancer. The choreographer, who was born as Nirmala and later converted to Islam, learnt dance while working under film choreographer B Sohanlal. They got married when she was 13 and he was 41.

Khan got her first break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974 but it took Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai song in 1987 film Mr India for her to receive acclaim as a dance choreographer of repute. It was her work with Madhuri Dixit that made her famous. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar’s production Kalank in 2019.