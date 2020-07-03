Saroj Khan Once Revealed That Salman Khan Promised to Collaborate With Her When She Had No Work

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. While she was one of the leading choreographers in the film industry, there was a time when the talented choreographer was out of work and Salman Khan promised to work with her.

In a throwback interview with Mid-Day, Saroj had revealed, “When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don’t have any work, and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, ‘Now, you will work with me’. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise.”

Prior, Salman and Saroj have worked together on films like Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and Andaz Apna Apna.

Meanwhile, the last song choreographed by Saroj is Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank, picturised on one of her favorite female artist Madhuri Dixit. Previously, the two have collaborated for a number of songs, including Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta, Chane Ke Khet Mein from Anjaam and Dola Re Dola from Devdas.

Stars like Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar and others have mourned the loss of the legendary choreographer Saroj.

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

Atleast I had a chance to dance in your company. I am going to hold on to those memories tight.... real tight.

❤️ we lose another star to the sky. Your songs will make every girl remember you for ever n ever. https://t.co/QWiG0FaP6j — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2020

