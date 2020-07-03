MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Saroj Khan Once Revealed That Salman Khan Promised to Collaborate With Her When She Had No Work

Saroj Khan Once Revealed That Salman Khan Promised to Collaborate With Her When She Had No Work

In a throwback interview, late choreographer Saroj Khan said that she was once not getting work in films and Salman Khan promised to work with her.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
Share this:

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. While she was one of the leading choreographers in the film industry, there was a time when the talented choreographer was out of work and Salman Khan promised to work with her.

In a throwback interview with Mid-Day, Saroj had revealed, “When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don’t have any work, and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, ‘Now, you will work with me’. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise.”

Prior, Salman and Saroj have worked together on films like Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and Andaz Apna Apna.

Meanwhile, the last song choreographed by Saroj is Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank, picturised on one of her favorite female artist Madhuri Dixit. Previously, the two have collaborated for a number of songs, including Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta, Chane Ke Khet Mein from Anjaam and Dola Re Dola from Devdas.

Stars like Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar and others have mourned the loss of the legendary choreographer Saroj.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:
Next Story
Loading