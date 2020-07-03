MOVIES

4-MIN READ

Saroj Khan Dies At 71: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Nimrat Kaur Lead Bollywood In Paying Tributes

Actors Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur and filmmaker Kunal Kohli are among the first in Bollywood to pay tributes to Saroj Khan, who passed away on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan has passed away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest, media reports suggest.

Saroj Khan was struggling with ill health since the past few days. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai on June 20 after complaining of breathlessness.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Nimrat Kaur and filmmaker Kunal Kohli are among the first in Bollywood to pay tributes to Khan.

Akshay tweeted, "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace."

Nimrat took to Twitter to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of Khan along with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. Both Madhuri and Sridevi considered Khan as their dance guru.

"Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji," Nimrat tweeted.

Kunal Kohli tweeted, "#SarojKhan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now you’ve left me & gone. I will do & make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you."

#SarojKhan #Masterji every song we did together whether Chui Mui Si Tum,Saanson ko saanson mein,Chand Sifarish,we argued,discussed. I’ll miss her presence. Her voice on the mike. Her Adaa. I would tell the actors Male & Female,do 50% of how she does a shot & you’ll be a star."

Here's what other celebs posted to express grief over the demise of Bollywood's most celebrated choreographer:

