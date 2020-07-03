Saroj Khan Dies At 71: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Nimrat Kaur Lead Bollywood In Paying Tributes

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan has passed away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest, media reports suggest.

Saroj Khan was struggling with ill health since the past few days. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai on June 20 after complaining of breathlessness.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Nimrat Kaur and filmmaker Kunal Kohli are among the first in Bollywood to pay tributes to Khan.

Akshay tweeted, "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace."

Nimrat took to Twitter to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of Khan along with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. Both Madhuri and Sridevi considered Khan as their dance guru.

"Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji," Nimrat tweeted.

Kunal Kohli tweeted, "#SarojKhan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now you’ve left me & gone. I will do & make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you."

#SarojKhan #Masterji every song we did together whether Chui Mui Si Tum,Saanson ko saanson mein,Chand Sifarish,we argued,discussed. I’ll miss her presence. Her voice on the mike. Her Adaa. I would tell the actors Male & Female,do 50% of how she does a shot & you’ll be a star."

Here's what other celebs posted to express grief over the demise of Bollywood's most celebrated choreographer:

डान्स की मल्लिका #सरोजखान जी अलविदा।आपने कलाकारों को ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे हिन्दुस्तान को बहुत ख़ूबसूरती से सिखाया कि “इन्सान शरीर से नहीं, दिल और आत्मा से नाचता है”।आपके जाने से नृत्य की एक लय डगमगा जाएगी। मैं पर्सनली ना सिर्फ़ आपको बल्कि आपकी मीठी डांट को भी बहुत मिस करूँगा।🙏😥 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 3, 2020

Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RipSarojKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 3, 2020

RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family..#SarojKhan — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 3, 2020

Shocked to know the sad demise of Saroj khan ji. An era comes to an end with her. Rest in peace. 🙏 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 3, 2020

This is a sad news early in morning..since childhood I was trained in indian classical dance..it was she who taught me film dance once I joined films..(which I had zero knowlage of). A tough task master and a great one!! #RIPSarojKhan JI 🙏 https://t.co/UxRDUwFbrH — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) July 3, 2020

Her work spoke .. her collaborative creativity esp with Madhuri Ji had set a trend .. A huge loss indeed ..

My sincere condolences and prayers to her family .. 🙏#SarojKhan #legend #Masterji — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) July 3, 2020

Rest in peace Saroj ji 🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2020