Saroj Khan Passes Away in Mumbai Aged 71 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, fondly known as Masterji, has passed away during the wee hours on Friday. She was 71. She died after suffering a cardiac arrest, as per sources. She is survived by her husband B Sohanlal, and three kids, 2 daughters and a son.

Earlier, on June 20, Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after she complained of breathing problems. She was later discharged after she was kept under observation and was doing fine. She also tested negative for Covid-19 when she was admitted to the hospital. Now, we hear the sad news of her passing.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India).

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007.

Lately, Khan had been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

