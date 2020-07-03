Saroj Khan Recalls Giving Shah Rukh Khan His Iconic Arms Open Pose in Baazigar, Watch Throwback Video

Renowned choreographer Saroj Khan, the name behind some of the most famous songs in Bollywood such as Dhak Dhak and Ek Do Teen, died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 71.

Read: Saroj Khan (1948-2020): Nobody Captured a Bollywood Heroine's Sensuality Better Than Her

The three-time National Award winner was not keeping well for some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 17 after she complained of breathing issues. She had tested negative for COVID-19. Khan is survived by son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan. Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad.

Post her demise, fans have been paying tribute to the artist by sharing her throwback videos and pictures on social media. In a clip that has now gone viral, Khan recalls giving Shah Rukh Khan his iconic arms open pose, which stuck with the actor throughout his career.

Read: Saroj Khan Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Nimrat Kaur Lead Bollywood In Paying Tributes

In an interview, Khan recollects the time when she choreographed SRK and Kajol in Baazigar (1993) title track Baazigar O Baazigar. She says, "We were shooting Baazigar in Mauritius. He (SRK) takes name of land and sky, there's a back shot and he opens his arms. Then he turns and reveals name on his chest by opening his shirt. I gave him this action there."

The arms open pose stuck with SRK throughout his career.

Check out the throwback video of Khan discussing shooting Baazigar song with SRK here:

Check out whole Baazigar O Baazigar song here.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more