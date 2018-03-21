English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saroj Khan Refuses To Comment on Jacqueline Fernandez's Highly Criticised 'Ek do teen' Revival
The original hit featured Bollywood's graceful dancing queen Madhuri Dixit, who was given signature steps by Saroj.
Image: Instagram/Jacqueline Fernandez
Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who is reportedly planning to take action along with Tezaab maker N. Chandra against the reworked version of their song Ek do teen, is in no mood to share her views on the song. The new version -- described by Chandra as "crass" -- is a part of Baaghi 2 and has been filmed on Jacqueline Fernandez. The original hit featured Bollywood's graceful dancing queen Madhuri Dixit, who was given signature steps by Saroj.
But ever since the new song released, it has been under the scanner as social media users have slammed it for its picturisation. Asked about her views on the song, Saroj told IANS in a curt tone over the phone: "I am not commenting on it." On reports that she and Chandra are planning to take legal action against it, she said: "No comments".
She kept repeating it to avoid further queries.
During the shoot of the new version, it had emerged that Saroj, Ganesh Acharya and Ahmed Khan came together on the set of Baaghi 2. Starring Tiger Shroff, the film is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi. The film, which also stars Disha Patani, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios. It will release on March 30.
